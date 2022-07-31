Ruby J. Carpenter, 90, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Ruby J. Carpenter, 90, of DeKalb Junction, died on July 31, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. 

There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 5th, 2:00 PM, at Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, NY, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.  

Ruby is survived by her son, Donald and his wife Wanda Carpenter of DeKalb Junction, a brother, Clarence Morrow of DeKalb, sisters, Maybelle Rowland of DeKalb, Mary and her husband Donald Fuller of Hermon, granddaughters, Kelly Carpenter of Hermon, Kimberly Carpenter of Canton, great grandchildren, Zarina, Kailey and Marianna, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Morrow and a sister Shelby Harmer. 

Ruby was born on August 3, 1931, in DeKalb Junction, the daughter of the late Charles and June Stevens Morrow.  She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1949. Ruby married Donald Carpenter Sr. on July 4, 1949 he died on October 23, 2011. Ruby was an aide at Moongate Nursing Home in Canton and prior to that at Barlow’s Nursing Home in Canton. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid Yankees Fan. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department or the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

