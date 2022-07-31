Saturday Sports: Red & Black Football opening win streak continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday.

Early highlights from this one: Broome County with the turnover early and Curtis Dukes recovers.

The Red and Black capitalize when Jason Williams hits Kalon Jeter for a 30 yard touchdown: 7-0 Watertown.

Still in the 1st, it’s Williams with the 30 yard strike to Chris Furr and the Red and Black up their lead to 14-0.

Late in the 2nd, TJ Williams finds pay dirt from a yard out: 21-0 Red and Black.

In the 3rd quarter, Williams throws his 3rd touchdown of the game, his 2nd to Furr: 28-0.

The Red and Black blank Broome County 31-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.

Turning to the diamond, the Watertown Rapids played one final game at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Saturday, taking on the Watertown Outlaws in an exhibition game.

It was also Fan Appreciation Night at the ballpark, and a good crowd on hand to watch the Rapids have a little fun before they leave after a 2 month PGCBL season that saw the team finish 21-24 on the season, capping it off with a 10-9 come from behind win over Geneva last night at the Fairgrounds.

The Rapids were in playoff contention until the next to last day of the season.

