15 month drug investigation leads to arrest in Martinsburg

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Town of Martinsburg man has been arrested in a methamphetamine investigation that has been going on the last 15 months.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force says the investigation lead to an arrest Monday, when a K-9 patrolled search warrant at 6669 State Route 26 in Martinsburg. They say they discovered about 4 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales with drug residue, drug packaging, a bludgeon, and $100 cash.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, who lives at the residence.

Moroughan has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony, two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Moroughan was arraigned and released from Lewis County Court due to bail reform requirements.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force was assisted by the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

