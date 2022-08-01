15 month drug investigation leads to arrest in Martinsburg

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Town of Martinsburg man has been arrested in a methamphetamine investigation that has been going on the last 15 months.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force says the investigation lead to an arrest Monday, when a K-9 patrolled search warrant at 6669 State Route 26 in Martinsburg. They say they discovered about 4 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales with drug residue, drug packaging, a bludgeon, and $100 cash.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, who lives at the residence.

Moroughan has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony, two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Moroughan was arraigned and released from Lewis County Court due to bail reform requirements.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force was assisted by the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
Governor Hochul speaks Friday at Mapleview Dairy in Madrid.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa.
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa

Latest News

Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
Your Turn
Your Turn: Your feedback on new Massena plants, farmer’s overtime thresholds, and gas prices
Lewis County Education Center open house
Open house planned at Lewis County Education Center
Howard Ganter, right, is retiring as CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence. Replacing him...
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence