3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

By Brittney Hazelton, Daffney Dawson, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas.

Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night, KSLA reports.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters. The agencies received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday of three young children located in a private pond near Highway 77.

“We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond. So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers, we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2 a.m. this morning,” Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey said.

All three juvenile victims’ bodies were recovered from the pond, which is on a neighboring property to their home. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three girls are related.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen,” Hervey said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office vehicles
Woman accused of spending thousands with stolen debit card
Governor Hochul speaks Friday at Mapleview Dairy in Madrid.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
Watertown man charged after exposing his buttocks at a June Town of Pamelia meeting
THe readout from a seismograph, the instrument used to record earthquakes.
Did you feel it? Earthquakes in NNY

Latest News

Police say the suspect got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop and shot the 24-year-old...
Community reacts after Ind. officer fatally shot during traffic stop
The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday.
Sunday Sports: Red & Black take sole possession of 1st place in EFL
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire
Tom Murphy is a legend in both the high school and college basketball coaching ranks, and he...
Tom Murphy still going strong after 7 decades of coaching basketball