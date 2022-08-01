Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has been reborn again; this time it’s on a shimmering dance floor. But in her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," released on July 29, 2022, from Columbia Records, she has subverted the public's perception of her hitmaking history.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record “Renaissance,” just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a spokeswoman for Beyoncé wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The song “Heated,” which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word “spaz,” which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

Lizzo also removed the word from one of her songs, “Grrrls,” in June after disability advocates complained about the lyrics. Lizzo said in a statement she never wanted to promote derogatory language.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics that lead to the change, wrote on Twitter that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

