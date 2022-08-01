CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches.

SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can find resources at ccejefferson.org. Recipes are available at the SNAP Ed-New York website.

There’s also a back-to-school clothing swap this week.

It’s from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

You can call CCE Jefferson at 315-788-8450.

