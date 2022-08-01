Edward H. Barry, 85, formerly of Ogdensbrug

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TARPON SPRING, Florida (WWNY) - Edward H. Barry, 85, of Tarpon Spring, FL, passed away on August 12, 2021, after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ed was born on August 24th, 1935, to Edward N. and Cora Barry in Ogdensburg, NY. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1954, he attended St. Lawrence University.

On July 2, 1955, he wed his high school sweetheart Mary Ann (Shippee) Barry at St. Patrick’s Catholic church. They had three children, Mark, Donna and Susan.

He enjoyed a 37 year career at Niagara Mohawk from 1956 to 1993.

After retiring in 1993, they moved to Tarpon Springs, FL where he spent his time golfing, traveling, and enjoying retired life to the fullest. He was a member of the NM/NG Retirees club of Watertown and the Elks club. Ed will always be remembered by family and friends for his good-hearted nature and a smile for everyone.

Ed is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Gerald (Frances) and daughter, Susan Hatchell. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Mark (Maryann) Barry and Donna Barry; 4 grandchildren, Bryan (Courtney) Barry, Amy Barry, Shawn (Dana) Hatchell, Chad (Chelsy) Hatchell; and six great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Friday August 5, 2022 from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

The family requests in memoriam donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

