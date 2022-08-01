Francis E. Zehr, 70, formerly of Castorland

Francis E. Zehr, 70, of Ridgeway, VA, formerly of Castorland, died unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, due to complications from a heart attack. (Source: Funeral Home)

RIDGEWAY, Virginia (WWNY) - Francis E. Zehr, 70, of Ridgeway, VA, formerly of Castorland, died unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, due to complications from a heart attack. He was visiting the area for his 52nd high school reunion.

A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 611, Ridgeway, VA, 24148 or Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 4, Ridgeway, VA 24148. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, NY.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Karen; three children and their spouses, Tonia and Cary Miller, of Greensboro, NC; Ryan Floyd and Melissa Zehr of Ridgeway, VA; Kyle Eugene and Jessica Zehr of Greensboro, NC; seven grandchildren, Jaxon, Faeryn, Carson, Maycie, Ryter, Zayden and Londyn; two brothers, Arthur S. Zehr of Flint, Michigan, Carlton F. Zehr and his companion, Mary Young of Carthage; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Ainsleigh Lauren Zehr.

Francis was born on February 17, 1952 in the Lowville, NY, a son of the late Floyd and Laura Steria Zehr. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in the Class of 1970 and Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA in 1974. On July 5, 1975, he married Karen Rogers at Lanark Church of the Brethren in Lanark, Illinois. Francis taught high school/college social studies for Henry County Public Schools in Henry County, VA for 35 years, retiring in 2009. He served on the Henry County Board of Supervisors for 16 years. Francis also served on the Henry County School Board for 11 years. Francis served on the Board of Directors for the Ridgeway Rescue Squad for many years.

He grew up in the Croghan Mennonite Church, Croghan, NY, and attended Fontaine Baptist Church in Ridgeway, VA. Francis enjoyed hunting, watching sports, his baseball favorite team, the NY Yankees, and riding his tractor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.

