Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence

Howard Ganter, right, is retiring as CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence. Replacing him will be current COO Lynn Pietroski, left.(The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer.

In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.

Replacing him is Lynn Pietroski, who currently serves as COO.

Ganter started as a recreation therapist and became director of day services 11 years later. He quickly moved to the role of director of residential services, where he stayed for 16 years. He became executive director of Jefferson Rehabilitation Center in 2009.

JRC merged with St. Lawrence County ARC on January 1, 2019.

Pietroski has been COO for seven years and has managed the agency’s day-to-day operations.

Before that, she was CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce and associate executive director at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.

