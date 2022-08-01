Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.

“I think it’s great. I think the more vendors, the more people are going to come,” said LaMont, Owner of LaMont’s Food Fair.

Animal competitions started Monday. For Carly Coates, she was getting her horse, Grouper, ready for a costume contest. It’s Carly’s first year at the fair.

“I’m really looking forward to spending time with my horse and having fun with my friends,” said Carly.

According to fair officials, this year’s fair will bring back the high school band competition which will take place on Wednesday.

“Yes. The band-day and Fireman’s Parade day is this Wednesday. Bands will be performing for themselves and have a parade in the afternoon, which I believe is at 1:30 PM, and then they’ll be parading with the firemen at the Firemen’s Parade Wednesday night at 7. And I think right now we have at least 6 high school bands,” said Don Peck, St. Lawrence County Fair Manager.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-nineties. The best way that fair goers can cool off is to find one of the white tents scattered throughout the fair.

The Gouverneur & St. Lawrence Fair runs from Tuesday, August 2nd to Sunday, August 7th and admission is free.

