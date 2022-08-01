Graveside Service: Allen J. Widrick, 75

SPENCERPORT, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Allen J. Widrick will be 1 pm Sunday, August 7th, 2022 at the Woodville Cemetery Rt 193, Woodville, NY.

Allen, 75, Spencerport, passed away November 20, 2021 at the Unity Hospital in Rochester.

He is survived by his wife Maureen, two sons Chad and Brad, his daughter, Andrea (Andrew) Chudy, six grandchildren, a sister Cindy McConnell and a brother David.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

