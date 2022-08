MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Phyllis LaCourse, 87, of East Hatfield Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 8, 2022 in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.