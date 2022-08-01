James E. Richards, Sr., 79, of Parishville

James E. Richards, Sr., 79, of 200 Newton Road, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a brief hospital stay at Rochester General Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James E. Richards, Sr., 79, of 200 Newton Road, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a brief hospital stay at Rochester General Hospital.

James was born on June 1, 1943 to Edison and Pearl (Crump) Richards. He devoted his time to building a wonderful life for his wife and children. The saying a “Jack of all trades is a master of none, but is oftentimes better than a master of one” perfectly describes his life. Truly a “Jim of all trades.”

Throughout his lifetime, he is known to have pulped wood, owned and operated a sawmill and family farm, and proudly worked for Aeon Heating and Air Conditioning for 42 years. He poured all of his passions into handcrafting the home he shared with his wife and children. In his down time, he loved hunting with his son, Wayne and spending time with his adored children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

James is survived by the love of his life, Sheila (Bullock) Richards, who he married on July 28, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam, NY. James and Sheila were able to spend their 60th wedding anniversary together just prior to his passing. In the most recent years, they enjoyed spending their anniversary having picnics along Lake Ontario.

He is also survived by his children, James Jr. (Kay) Richards of Lisbon; and Wayne (Jo) Richards of Parishville; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, Arielle, Heather, Eric, Justin, Jared, Dana, Jerri, David; and great grandchildren, Keaghan, Haylie, Kolton, Easton, Lucas, Kamella, Kashton, Korianna, Cody, Carley, Heather, Ashley, Tim, and Amie.

James is also survived by his sister, Beverly Greene of Lake Placid; and brothers, Frances Richards of Kentucky; and Rolland (Eva) Richards of Potsdam.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edison and Pearl (Crump) Richards; his daughter, Melissa Ann Richards, who died at birth; and brothers Irving, Elmer, Edison Jr. and Israel Richards.

Earlier years the couple enjoyed square dancing, playing shuffle board, and snowmobile riding. Our husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa was certainly one of a kind. He was a natural leader and teacher. He was patient and loving, but stern when needed. His smile was infectious, always drawing out the best in every situation and person he met. His family fondly remembers the way he would tease, always looking to get a smile.

A “Celebration of Life” will take place at the family home at 200 Newton Road, Potsdam, NY 13676 on August 20, 2022 from 11am to 4pm. Family will share a few words approximately 2:00pm for anyone who would like to be present. Please come and share memories and stories of James with the family. Food and water will be provided for all to partake.

Donations may be made in James’ memory to the Parishville Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.