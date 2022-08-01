Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur

Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jenna was born on April 19, 1985 in Watertown to Kathryn L. (Phelps) Peck and the late Jerry W. Peck. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 2003 and studied early childhood development at BOCES.

Jenna worked at several places. She began working janitorial work for the Village of Gouverneur, was a waitress at the Pine Tree in Alexandria Bay, was a server at Red Lobster, worked at BOCES South West Tech, substituted at St. James School, and was a clerk at Fisherman’s Cove Oxbow General Store.

Jenna loved her children, working in her flower garden and taking care of her many, many house plants, playing with her dog, Max, and volunteering at St. James School. She remained positive with the difficulties she faced and was full of hope. Jenna was known to be always smiling and in good spirits, and her joy made other people feel good. She was a person who was strong in her convictions and stood up for what she believed in.

Her survivors include her domestic partner, Curtis Hall, mother and step-father, Kathy and Eric Briggs, two sons, Jerryn and Colten, sisters, Kristina Ayen and her husband, Bill, Erica Briggs and her fiancé, Devyn Dowling, step-grandmother, Denelda Briggs, niece and nephew, Reigan and Lane Ayen, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her dog, Max.

She is predeceased by her father, Jerry Peck.

Donations in memory of Jenna may be made to Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur NY 13642 or Hope For Heather, Ovarian Cancer Awareness, PO Box 2208, Liverpool NY 13084.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.