Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley

Lewis County Humane Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”

That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix.

She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s lived with cats, she needs to be tested to be sure. And because she’s so energetic, a home with kids 10 or older would be best.

She loves the water, chicken nuggets, and French fries.

The shelter has a total of about 18 dogs and 40 cats. You can stop by to see them or check them out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

