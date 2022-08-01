OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Ogdensburg with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 3-5p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Mrs. Griffith died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Mary “Lillian” Griffith was born on October 12, 1928 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Rita (Dempsey) Pollard. She was a 1946 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. On June 18th, 1949 She married George H. Griffith at the First Congregational Church of Ogdensburg, the couple celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary in 2017, shortly after that George died on June 23, 2017.

Lillian was employed by the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. She was a past board member and an active member of the First Congregational Church of Ogdensburg for many years.

She is survived by her daughters Robin Griffith of Ogdensburg and Roxanne Delarge and her husband Steve of Clifton Park, NY. She is also survived by her grandsons; John G. Delarge of Boston, MA and Sam P. Delarge of Ballston Spa, NY; Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband George Griffith and a sister, D. Mildred Watts. She is also predeceased by two brothers-in-law’s; John “Jack” Griffith, Elmer Griffith and a sister-in-law Mae Marks.

Donations in Lillian’s memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Ogdensburg located at 300 New York Ave Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home “Community Fund” located at 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.