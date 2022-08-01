Monster truck driver takes career to new heights

Emily Griffin visited Evans Mills Raceway Park to speak with a man who’s dedicated his life to monster trucks and the adrenaline they fuel in his audiences. Buckle up.

EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years.

“I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.

Creten started souping up his own vehicles.

He then went off to get a mechanical engineering degree, a pilot’s license, and robotics training. He applied those skills to become a monster truck pro, winning two World Monster Jam titles.

After a few years of riding solo, Creten met his wife, Dawn, and behind the wheel she’s even faster than he is.

“She’s got her certain tricks she likes to do and she’s also really, really fast,” Creten said. “She rarely makes mistakes.

Together -- and with their 2Xtreme Monster Truck Racing Team -- they travel the nation for shows. The thrill is less about the adrenaline and more about the fan reaction.

“The gratifying is if I can put smiles on those people’s faces and they all go home happy,” Creten said. “When you’re done you feel the adrenaline, they’re happy, That’s the funnest part of what I do, probably.”

