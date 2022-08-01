A motion to dismantle the Farm Laborers Wage Board

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a call from state lawmakers to do away with the Farm Laborers Wage Board, among them is Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.

The board has been criticized as it moves toward recommending farm workers in New York get paid overtime after 40 hours in a week.

It would be phased in over a 10 year period.

Walczyk, in a statement, says ‘these burdens could not come at a worse time” citing other costs are going up right now as well.

In St. Lawrence County last week, Governor Hochul told us to help farmers with the cost of overtime, the state would pick up the tab.

Walczyk will be part of introducing a bill in Albany that would overturn the creation of the Farm Larborers Wage Board.

