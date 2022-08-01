No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road.

It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road.

One of cars ended up about 30 feet from the side of the road opposite, laying on the driver’s side.

State Route 411 was down to one lane while first responders were on scene.

State Police say there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.