OCP Announces its New Season

Ogdensburg Command Performances have been around nearly 60 years and that is a lot to celebrate!

Their first show of the new seas, is the Highwaymen Show on October 29

An incredible tribute to the Outlaws of Country Music: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Lovers of “Classic Country” don’t miss this trip down memory lane with the unforgettable hits of these iconic superstars: Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys, Always on My Mind, Me & Bobby McGee and many, many more.”The entire show will feel like an encore!

The Shows for the rest of the season are:

A Christmas Carol

Thursday | December 15, 2022 | 6:45 PMGeorge Hall Auditorium - Ogdensburg Free Academy

Charles Dickens powerful story has enchanted audiences the world over with its timeless message of redemption. This new adaptation is the best ever with the beloved music of traditional carols woven throughout this classic tale that fills the stage with first class actors, lush costumes, stunning sets & puppetry, haunting special effects, and a heavy dose of humor.”A spectacular show with a new twist on an old classic!”

R • E • S • P • E • C • T March 10, 2023 – 7:45 pm

R • E • S • P • E • C • T is Aretha Franklin. You will laugh, cry and rejoice as we journey through the artist’s life — her loves, tragedies and triumphs. In this immersive show experience, there will not only be songs from the timeless Aretha songbook, but also showcase a woman who tirelessly fought inequality and injustice.”The ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul!”

Beauty and the Beast on Ice

Wednesday | March 22, 2023 | 6:45 PMGeorge Hall Auditorium - Ogdensburg Free Academy

This original fairy tale is spun with upbeat, modern music, theatrical story lines, and out of this world special effects, all on the stage in George Hall Auditorium. Happiness is founded in virtue...Honesty is always best. Expect to see world champion ice skaters, cirque performers, and live singers bring this beloved tale to life!”Magic is alive & memories are made!”

Fire of Georgia

Tuesday | April 4, 2023 | 7:45 PMGeorge Hall Auditorium-Ogdensburg Free Academy

The Royal National Ballet Company of Georgia will tour the USA for the first time after performing throughout the world. Capturing the rich & diverse culture of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, with several hundred magnificent costume changes, the dancers slide as if on wheels in some of the most exciting routines to ever appear on the stage!”Stunning and exhilarating!”

Menopause The Musical®

Wednesday | May 17, 2023 | 7:45 PMGeorge Hall Auditorium - Ogdensburg Free Academy

4 women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more! this hilarious musical, set to classic tunes from the 60s, 70s, and 80s will have you cheering & dancing in the aisles! Over 20 years on tour worldwide, see what more than 17 million fans have been laughing about for years!”Funny, fresh & simply terrific!”

