Open house planned at Lewis County Education Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house later this week at the Lewis County Education Center

Michele Ledoux of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension says it’s a chance for members of the community to become familiar with the facility.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The open house is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, at the center, which is at 7395 East Road in Lowville.

There will be a balloon twister, a food truck, a Chinese auction, and exhibits from 4-H, BOCES and Jefferson Community College.

It’s a free, family-friendly event.

You can call 315-376-5270 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.