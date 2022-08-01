Open house planned at Lewis County Education Center

Lewis County Education Center open house
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house later this week at the Lewis County Education Center

Michele Ledoux of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension says it’s a chance for members of the community to become familiar with the facility.

The open house is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, at the center, which is at 7395 East Road in Lowville.

There will be a balloon twister, a food truck, a Chinese auction, and exhibits from 4-H, BOCES and Jefferson Community College.

It’s a free, family-friendly event.

You can call 315-376-5270 with any questions.

