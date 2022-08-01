Police vehicle damaged after reported high-speed chase

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Thompson Boulevard in Watertown is closed after the early morning crash of a reportedly stolen police vehicle.

A reported chase of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended in the street’s 200 block, which was cordoned off with police tape around 10 a.m. on Monday.

7 News is awaiting details surrounding the incident.

