Police vehicle damaged after reported high-speed chase

A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson Boulevard that ended a reported high-speed chase. The vehicle had reportedly been stolen.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Thompson Boulevard in Watertown is closed after the early morning crash of a reportedly stolen police vehicle.

A reported chase of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended in the street’s 200 block, which was cordoned off with police tape around 10 a.m. on Monday.

7 News is awaiting details surrounding the incident.

