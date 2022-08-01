Robert J. “Bob” Bodway, 63, of Brasher Falls

Mr. Robert J. “Bob” Bodway, 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 28, 2022 at his son Robby’s home in Brasher Falls where he was under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Following Bob’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday August 5th at the Norfolk Fire Station on US HWY 420, beginning at 1:00 PM.

Bob was born in Massena on March 13, 1959 to the late Antoine “Fred” and Catherine (Sweeney) Bodway and graduated from Massena High School. On December 16, 1978 Bob married Marjorie Cooper and they separated in 2013.

For some time, Bob worked as a mechanic at Chrysler Automotive in Massena before following his passion as a dairy farmer. For many years Bob was a dedicated farmhand at Bilow Farms in Malone and most recently was working at Wal – Mart until he was unable to do so due to his diagnosis.

A private man with a gentle spirit, Bob enjoyed the serenity of the outdoors, especially when he was fishing, camping, and farming.

He is survived by, his daughter Jamie Baleno and her husband Michael, son Robert “Robby” Bodway and his wife Nicole; grandchildren, Jared Bodway, Mikey Baleno, and Dylan and Mason Bodway; a sister Cathy Richards; two brothers, Peter (Dale) Bodway, and Randy (Debbie) Bodway; a sister -in- law Darlene Bodway; his fiancée, Shirley LaRock; and several uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Frederick and twin grandsons, Joel and Jesse Bodway.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. or to your local humane society. Condolences and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com

