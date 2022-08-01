Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 45-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police vehicle early Monday morning.

That was after Donald Hutt was handcuffed and in the backseat of a Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle.

It started around 5:40 a.m., Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a release, when patrols responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Factory Street.

After struggling with the clerk, Hutt allegedly tried to steal an occupied vehicle in the parking lot, then ran to Mo’s Diner across the street and unsuccessfully demanded patrons’ car keys.

After he broke into the nearby Precision Towing and Auto Works, he was chased by patrols on foot to Public Square, where he tried to carjack another occupied vehicle, but was stopped by a sheriff’s sergeant and taken into custody.

He managed to climb through the handcuffs that were behind his back and into the front seat of the patrol vehicle he was placed in while deputies were interviewing the carjacking victim.

He drove away and was followed to Arsenal Street and onto Interstate 81, where he sped south to the Adams exit.

O’Neill said there was no need to chase him, because the vehicle could be tracked by what’s known as an automatic vehicle locator. She said police followed at a distance and the radio in the vehicle was disabled remotely, so he wouldn’t know what police were planning.

At the exit, he drove across the median and ended up heading north on Route 11, where he ended up on Thompson Boulevard and was stopped by a tire deflation device. Hutt was taken into custody a second time at the corner of Gotham Street and Thompson Boulevard.

The stolen vehicle’s engine caught fire, which was put out with fire extinguishers.

O’Neill said Hutt faces charges that could include robbery, grand larceny, burglary and resisting arrest. Formal charges will be specified later, she said.

Hutt’s last known address is the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage.

Assisting with the investigation were the Watertown Police Department, the Adams Police Department, state police, and Watertown DPW.

No injuries were reported.

