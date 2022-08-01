SLC Art Announces August Class Schedule
Lots of Great Choices
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
August schedule is full of classes and events! We have lined up:
- Metalwork Earring Demo & Making with Kathy Lahendro
- Johnathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight
- Bath Bomb Workshop with Kathy Wilcox
- Coffee & Canvas, serving local Jernabi Coffeehouse Coffee
- Heavy Texture Acrylic Floral Painting with Brenda Maxson
- Framing & Matting Consults with Bev Patchin
Check out their website to register and for more information
