Sunday Sports: Red & Black take sole possession of 1st place in EFL

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night, the Watertown Red and Black played the last of their 4 games to open the 2022 Empire Football League season, shutting out previously unbeaten Broome County 31-0 to move to 4-0 and take over sole possession of 1st place.

Jason Williams would throw 3 touchdown passes in the game, 2 of those to Chris Furr. TJ Williams added a rushing touchdown.

Red and Black Head Coach George Ashcraft pleased with his teams performance in all phases of the game

”The defense played very, very well. Offensively, we finally got a good passing game and running game working and put the points on the board and we got about a 35 yard field goal from Beyler. Special teams, everybody just played very well. Coaches stuck to the gameplan and it worked good. All in our favor,” said Ashcraft.

The Watertown Rapids 2022 PGCBL season came to a close on Friday, and for Rapids infielder Tyree Bradley, it was a season to remember.

Bradley flirted with a triple crown, finishing 5th in batting with a 389 average, 2nd in home runs with 9 and led the league in runs batted in with 47.

Bradley was a big part of the Rapids 2nd half surge that almost lifted them into a post season playoff spot.

”Yeah, I did really well this year. It reminded me of my freshman year. I just came out here, had fun, just came out here to have fun. Back at school, I got hurt, so I wasn’t really doing anything but to be back out on the field was a lot of fun,” said Bradley.

