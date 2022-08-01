A sunny & humid day

A hot and humid day
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s a beautiful day to start the workweek.

It’s going to be sunny, humid, and on the warm side. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It’s also going to be a warm, muggy night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

We could see rain early Tuesday, most likely before 8 or 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s.

It’s back to the 80s for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be sunny and 85.

There’s a 70% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday has a 40% chance of rain. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

At this point, it looks like we’re in for another gorgeous weekend.

It will be sunny on Saturday and partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
Governor Hochul speaks Friday at Mapleview Dairy in Madrid.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway...
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
Watertown man charged after exposing his buttocks at a June Town of Pamelia meeting

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
WX
Dry Sunday with a few clouds
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather