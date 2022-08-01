A sunny & humid day

(WWNY) - It’s a beautiful day to start the workweek.

It’s going to be sunny, humid, and on the warm side. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It’s also going to be a warm, muggy night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

We could see rain early Tuesday, most likely before 8 or 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s.

It’s back to the 80s for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be sunny and 85.

There’s a 70% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday has a 40% chance of rain. It will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

At this point, it looks like we’re in for another gorgeous weekend.

It will be sunny on Saturday and partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days.

