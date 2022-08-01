Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Sterling & Vanduzee streets

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of Watertown streets will be closed over the next couple of days.

City DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving between West Main and Lawrence streets on Monday through Wednesday.

Work will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Local traffic will be allowed for access to residences and businesses.

Crews will also be doing sewer work on Sterling Street Monday and Tuesday.

The street will be closed between Gotham and Franklin streets from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if they can.

