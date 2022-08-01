Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding

By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street.

Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial and residential areas.

The Y and the owners of the building at 75 Public Square, that’s the old Wind and Wire building, want to apply for as much as $2 million dollars of that grant.

“It provides a great opportunity for typically downtown buildings to get some renovation money that they will normally not be able to get,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

The Y would use the grant towards its aquatics center.

While, Jennifer Voss, City of Watertown Senior Planner, says owners of 75-79 Public Square, Mike Pierce and Ken Bodah, plan to restore both the building and the walkway next to it.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a mixed use building with a mix of commercial spaces on the first floor and then some type of residential space in the second and third floor, with the possible use of the roof as a rooftop of some sort,” said Voss.

Both groups have submitted the necessary forms, now it’s a waiting game to hear back from the state.

“It will be up to the Empire State Development to decide maybe one of those two projects is not eligible for funding, or if they decide both of those projects are eligible for funding, then it will be up to the city to decide which of the two projects they want to do a full application for and that application would be due October 11,” said Voss.

Watertown City Council will discuss how to move forward with the application process Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
Governor Hochul speaks Friday at Mapleview Dairy in Madrid.
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa.
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa

Latest News

There’s a call from state lawmakers to do away with the Farm Laborers Wage Board, among them is...
A motion to dismantle the Farm Laborers Wage Board
A motion to dismantle the Farm Laborers Wage Board
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
Burn pits are back on the front lines in Washington, bill to be voted on again
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding