Your Turn: Your feedback on new Massena plants, farmer’s overtime thresholds, and gas prices

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air Products, a hydrogen fuel producer, has plans for a new plant near Massena.

NYS is not business friendly, but we will see, hopefully the energy will help!!

- Peter Deshane

From their website it appears this is a serious company with a big plant in California - not just a speculative venture. Creating hydrogen fuel for airplanes is a big deal in reducing carbon emissions. I wish them well.

- Brian Gardam

Hopefully they pay better than minimum wage or a dollar more

-Derek More

Gov Hochul says if New York State reduces the threshold for overtime on the farm, the state will pay it.

Queen Hochul needs to leave the farmers and working class, alone.

- Jason Ablan

All workers deserve to be paid fairly.

- Ashley Swanson

So...the ‘state’ meaning tax payers!

- Francine Griffin

And gas prices are down a bit in the North Country.

It should be down to under 2$

- Jeanna Parks

The rest of the country is so much lower. Why????

- Jennifer Crowther

better than going up.

- Sunday Kerwin

When it drops another $2.50 they you can report it as good news.

- Paul Rabb

