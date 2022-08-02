3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash

A head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night sent two people to a Syracuse hospital. A...
A head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night sent two people to a Syracuse hospital. A third person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night.

State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.

His vehicle struck head on a pickup truck that was driven by 71-year-old Deborah Lynch of Three Mile Bay.

Heinle was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life. He and a passenger, 84-year-old Delores Heinle, were both airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in serious condition.

Lynch was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown to be evaluated.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash

They were helped at the scene by the Clayton and Depauville fire departments, the Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS) ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, LifeNet, and Mercy Flight.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
Fatal crash
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
Jimmy Creten has been in the monster truck business for 27 years,
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?

Latest News

Incumbent statewide office holders -- all Democrats -- have wide early leads with 100 days to...
Poll: Incumbent Democrats have comfortable leads in statewide races
Lowville Food Pantry
Lowville Food Pantry Receives Award
Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence events
Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon
Stone Mills craft fair
Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday