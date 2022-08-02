3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night.

State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.

His vehicle struck head on a pickup truck that was driven by 71-year-old Deborah Lynch of Three Mile Bay.

Heinle was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life. He and a passenger, 84-year-old Delores Heinle, were both airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in serious condition.

Lynch was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown to be evaluated.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash

They were helped at the scene by the Clayton and Depauville fire departments, the Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS) ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, LifeNet, and Mercy Flight.

