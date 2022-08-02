Burial Notice: William H. Cullen Sr, 103, formerly of Potsdam and Chateaugay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill) passed away on May 21, 2022 at Waltonwood/Lake Boone Assisted Living Community in Raleigh, NC.(Source: Funeral Home)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. William H. Cullen Sr. who passed away on May 21, 2022 in Raleigh, NC will be held at 10:00 AM on August 5th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. NY with Rev. Garry Giroux and Rev. Joseph Giroux co-celebrant. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. There will be a luncheon at the Clarkson Inn following the burial. Bill was a long time resident of Potsdam, NY. If desired, a memorial donation could be made to the Bill and Peg Cullen Scholarship Fund at SUNY-Potsdam. Thoughts and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.

