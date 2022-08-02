Cape Vincent residents voice opinions on French Fest

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered in Cape Vincent to give feedback on this year’s French Festival.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a town hall at the recreation park hall Monday night to gauge people’s experience and talk about ways to improve the festival.

While many had nice things to say, some residents did voice concerns.

“I think for those of us year-round, flyers like in the post office or on that board outside the post office or even in Aubrey’s, I think most of us will see,” Lee Edsall said.

“I have a father-in-law that is very hard for him walking, so for him it was hard to get from our house to most of the vendors,” Silke Ernisse said.

The main concern for those who spoke was about traffic and the way certain barricades were set up.

It’s a problem that owners at Telly’s Inn voiced to 7 News during an interview last week, saying their eatery was excluded from road traffic and lost thousands of dollars in revenue compared to last year.

They say the barricades were set up in a different place than years past.

French Festival chair Nicole Paratore says, however, the barricades were just returned to pre-COVID positions.

“We actually didn’t have to divert traffic at the top of Grant and 12E last year just because of the sheer numbers but if you go back in the history of French Festival, traffic has been diverted up on that corner for year,” Paratore said.

Surveys were given out to everyone in attendance where they were able to list pros, cons, and suggestions for future years.

Chamber of Commerce director Kristie Stumpf Rork will compile the data, saying it will go a long way.

We already had a fabulous French Festival for 2022 so next year, we are just going to raise the bar,” she said.

Paratore says the committee is always willing to hear feedback and is looking for more volunteers to help with planning

Any inquiries can be made at the chamber’s office or by messaging the chamber on social media.

