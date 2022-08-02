Clayton Photo Contest

Deadline is August 31
Deadline is August 31(Clayton Chamber of Commerce)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest is open to all shutterbugs that have an eye for what could best represent Clayton in the 2023 Visitor Guide, website,  displays and in an office collage.

The Photo Contest judges will be specifically looking for action shots that depict Clayton and people enjoying the 1000 Islands. The Chamber is looking for photos of individuals, friends and families who are boating, kayaking, swimming, picnicking, dining, shopping, 4 wheeling, biking, snowmobiling, jet skiing, camping and fishing. Action shots are also needed to help promote Winterfest, The Great New York State Food & Wine Festival, Fireworks, the Classic Vintage and Car Street Meet, Punkin Chunkin and the Christmas Parade.

Photo prints and digital photos will be accepted. If you wish to provide digital photos, please set your camera resolution to high (at least 300 dots per inch). Photos submitted can be no smaller than  4 X 6  or larger than 8 X 10.

There will be cash awards for First, Second, and Third place. There will be recognition for two Honorable Mention entries. The winners will be announced at the Annual Chamber of Commerce Fall Celebration in October.

Entries may be submitted by mail or person to The Clayton Chamber of Commerce 517 Riverside Drive Clayton, NY   13624, or you may e-mail the photos to info@1000islands-clayton.com. Deadline for all entries is August 31, 2022.

More information and entry forms can be found on this page

