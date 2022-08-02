Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Lowville

Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Erie Canal Road Lowville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, where she was surrounded by her loved ones. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawne M. Ferriero, 64, of Erie Canal Road Lowville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County, where she was surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by a son, Jeremy Meisner of Albany, her beloved lifelong partner, Daniel Stanford of Lowville, where she was a resident for just over 22 years.

Dawne was born on June 30, 1958 in Ravena, NY, a daughter of the late Angelo Ferriero and Edith Gratten and grew up in Albany. After meeting her lifelong partner Daniel Stanford, she moved to Lewis County.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, animals of all kinds, bike rides on the Harley and sun tanning.

