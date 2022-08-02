Geraldine E. Reigert, 97, of Watertown

Geraldine passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County Saturday, July 30th. She was 97 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Geraldine E. Reigert will be 1:00pm Friday, August 5th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Born December 13, 1924, in Dexter, Geraldine was a daughter to Walter and Gladys Watson. She was educated in the Carthage Central School District and worked as a chambermaid on Fort Drum.

In 1973 She married Frank J. Reigert. Prior to their marriage, the couple had been together since 1969.

Geraldine enjoyed bingo and casinos (especially bus trips to Turning Stone Resort).

Besides her husband of 53 years, Frank, she is survived by her son, Richard and Peggy Bryant of Brewerton; her grandchildren, Richard, Shelly; and her great-grandchildren, Katie & Dillon.

She is predeceased by her 5 siblings, Floyd, Harold, Robert, Wayne, Thelma; and her stepfather, Donald Arnt.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

