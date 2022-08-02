Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital.

It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12.

Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

The jaws of life were used to get one person out of a vehicle.

An SUV and a pick up truck were involved.

Route 12 is closed from County Routes 5 to 181 while crews work.

As of this posting, 7 News is waiting on more information from New York State Police.

