Jeanette Ruth Edus, 84, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeanette Ruth Edus, 84, of Church St. passed away after a 6 year battle with Dementia on Monday August 1st, 2022 at home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Jeanette was born on August 30th, 1937 to the late Harry and Mildred (Cummings) Jackson in Three Mile Bay. She attended Lyme Central Schools and received her GED a few years later.

Jeanette married Larry Edus on January 16th, 1958.

She was a past member of the Three Mile Bay Fireman’s Auxillary. She was also a member of the Women’s Bayview Club, and the Three Mile Bay United Methodist Church where she was a Eucharist Minister for several years.

Jeanette is survived by her husband Larry; a daughter Sandra (Joseph) McGuire, Three Mile Bay; a son Shawn Edus; a daughter in law Denise Edus, Chaumont; along with four grandchildren: Eric McGuire, Jared McGuire, Brooke Edus, and Arianna Edus. She is also survived by 2 step grandchildren: Joshua Mason and David Favert; a sister Mary Lowe, Watertown; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanette is predeceased by her parents, a daughter Nancy Edus who passed shortly after birth, and a brother Harry Jackson Jr.

Calling hours will be held Friday August 5th, 2022 from 1pm-3pm with a funeral service at 3pm at the Three Mile Bay United Methodist Church 8580 NYS Rt 12E Three Mile Bay, NY 13693. A burial will be held immediately following at New Cedar Grove Cemetery in Chaumont, NY.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

