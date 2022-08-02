Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, of Watertown

Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph W. Coughlin, 87, Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, at Lewis County Nursing Home.

Joseph was born in Watertown October 10, 1934, son of W. Montegomery and Irene M. Lynch Coughlin. He was a graduate of Mt. Assumption Institute, Plattsburgh and attended Clarkson College.

On November 7, 1953 he married Claire M. Monette at St. Peter’s Church, Plattsburgh. Mrs. Coughlin died November 1, 2016.

Joseph was an engineer for NYS Dept. of Transportation for 37 1/2 years, retiring March 29, 1991. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and was very active in various church related activities. Joe enjoyed taking his family camping all over the United States and Canada. He loved gardening and landscaping, wood working, swimming, ice skating, snowmobiling, bike and motorcycle riding, and was an avid snowshoer. He was an Eagle Scout and had received trophies for ski jumping and pistol shooting.

At age 46 he took up mountain climbing and became a Black River Chapter member of the Adirondack Mountain Club, becoming a “46er” that same year, the only one to accomplish this. In 1984 he bacame a “111er” of the Appalachian Mountain Club and continued to climb peaks all over the United States into his early 80′s. He especially enjoyed his annual New Year’s Day climb of a peak.

He is survived by his five children, Mary Rose Sheldon and husband Eric, Adams, Patrick M. and companion Dawn Bartlett, Watertown, Joseph W. Jr. and wife Jeanette, Sand Springs, OK, Irene M. Stapleton and husband Kevin, Greensboro, NC, and Shawn C., Greensboro, NC; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Joseph was predeceased by 2 sons, Michael in 1961 and Stephen F. in 2019, and his brother and wife, James M. and Elizabeth Coughlin.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, August 9, at 10 AM followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral, Inc. and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Joseph’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601

