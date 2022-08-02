Lowville Food Pantry Receives Award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Lowville Food Pantry, Inc. a Community Health Award of $1,000. As an all-inclusive food pantry, they provide open hours Monday through Friday, as well as emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to food, the pantry also provides personal care items, diapers, baby food & formula, household items, clothing and other goods.

“Our organization is made up entirely of volunteers,” explains Daniel Taylor, Lowville Food Pantry CEO. “We help all those who knock on our door in the most understanding and sympathetic manner, recognizing the dignity and equality in each person we serve.” By providing healthy food including fresh fruits and vegetables, the pantry provides hunger relief and helps clients maintain a healthy lifestyle. “Knowing our services are available provides a sense of security for our clients and helps ease worry about hunger and resulting health issues,” states Taylor.

The mission of the Lowville Food Pantry, Inc. is to eliminate hunger and hardship in the community through the distribution of food, personal and home care items, as well as to provide information and referral services. The pantry provides education in the areas of food safety, nutrition, cooking, and preserving food.

Through a competitive application process, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards provide funding to launch, expand, and sustain programs and services that promote health. These investments advance health equity by extending the reach of preventive health services or health-promoting programs to vulnerable populations. The health plan’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies, or products.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Eve Van de Wal, Utica regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “We recognize that addressing social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, is vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities and we are pleased to support the Lowville Food Pantry with this essential community health funding.”

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Utica region encompasses Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties.

