Need for Speed at ABM

August 20 in Clayton
August 20, 2022
August 20, 2022(antique boat machine)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Dedicated to the late John “Skip” Rawson, former ABM Trustee and avid lover of all things fast

From gentleman racers to hydroplanes and vintage motorcycles to cars, Need for Speed, a new event, is a celebration of all things speed!  Taking place August 20, 2022, Need for Speed will feature boats at the docks and ABM’s boats doing “fly-bys” in French Creek Bay, and some very special vintage motorcycles on display in the Gordon Gallery including the 1930 Henderson KJ Streamline featuring Orley Ray Courtney’s enclosed bodywork, and a flyover by Tora Tora Tora at 1pm.  Gentleman racers, trailer-launched hydroplanes, and vintage motorcycles and cars are strongly encouraged to participate.  Crane-launched hydroplanes are welcome as land displays only.

Register online now! or download the form for boat, car, and motorcycles entries here and vendors and other organizations here!

