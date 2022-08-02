North country’s final fair gets underway

One of the competitors at Tuesday morning's goat show at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.(Source: WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the rides won’t be swinging and rolling until Wednesday, the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair officially got underway Tuesday.

The morning was busy in the animal barn as young people from across the county competed in the fair’s goat show.

Goat show judge John Hunter says finding the best goat is all about what the goat has to show.

“Mainly udder, udder support, grease in the udder, teeth size,” Hunter explained.

And no goat had more to show than Sigourney Baddish’s goat, Juniper.

Sigourney won first place and says she had a blast.

“Its about having fun and I don’t, like, really have to get serious about it because I know I’m not going to do this for a long, long time,” she said.

Next door in the dairy barn, Graham Rotler was getting his cows ready for the next three days of shows. THe competition can be intense.

“Obviously, we’re here to have fun but everybody is a little bit competitive to an extent so, I mean if not everything is just right, it can be aggravating - and especially when things don’t go your way,” Rotler said.

The dairy cattle shows run Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The fair’s headlining musical act, Sawyer Brown, performs tonight (Tuesday) at 8 PM.

See a complete schedule of fair events here.

