Poll: Incumbent Democrats have comfortable leads in statewide races

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Incumbent statewide office holders have wide leads with 100 days to go before the November election, according to a recent poll.

A Siena College poll released Tuesday shows that Gov. Kathy Hochul, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Sen. Charles Schumer, and Attorney General Letitia James -- all Democrats -- lead in their races by comfortable margins.

With three months to go, Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%.

Hochul leads among Democrats 81-12% and Zeldin leads among Republicans 84-12%. Independents narrowly lean toward Zeldin 44-42%.

Hochul also leads in New York City by nearly 50 points, while Zeldin has a three-point lead upstate and in the downstate suburbs.

Schumer holds a 21-point lead over Republican Joe Pinion, 56-35%. Schumer leads by 77 points with Democrats and Pinion leads among Republicans by 63 points. Independents are nearly evenly divided.

DiNapoli, who’s held the comptroller’s post for 15 years, has won election three times despite being little known among New Yorkers. Now, he leads Republican Paul Rodriguez by 21 points, 51-30%.

In a tighter – but not tight – race, James leads Republican Michael Henry in the attorney general race by 14 points, 50-36%. Among Democrats, James leads by 65 points. Henry leads with Republicans by 58 points and has a 12-point lead with independents.

Those polled also say they disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion. That decision is opposed by 89% of Democrats, 60% of independents, and at least of 62% of voters from every region, age group, gender, and race.

Seventy-four percent say abortion should be always or mostly legal.

Eighty-two percent of voters support a new law expanding eligibility requirements for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon, including background checks with character references and safety training.

