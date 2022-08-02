Popular fundraisers for Arc of Jefferson - St. Lawrence coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two biggest fundraisers for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence are coming up in a little over a month.

Foundation director Michelle Carpenter talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview.

Sunset at the Park is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, at the Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park. There will be dinner, live music, and a silent auction. One lucky attendee will go home with a pendant handcrafted by Kimberly-Scott Creations.

The Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament tees off at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 10, also at the Watertown Golf Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. There’s room for only five more teams.

You can sign up for either event -- or both -- at thearcjslc.org or by calling 315-836-1364.

