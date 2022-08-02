Scattered rain showers & becoming less humid

A few showers and becoming less humid
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We get a little break from the heat and humidity today and tonight.

The day is starting out humid with the dew point in the mid-60s. That will drop into the 50s this afternoon.

We’ll also have scattered rain showers. It will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

It could be a little choppy at the beach or on the water. Beach hazard and small craft advisories are in effect.

It will be refreshingly cool by morning. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

We return to hot and humid weather into early next week.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 85.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 80.

