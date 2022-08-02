St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon.
New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday.
Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed a turn, went down the embankment, and was thrown from his bike.
Vansant was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police continue to investigate the crash.
