St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon.

New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday.

Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed a turn, went down the embankment, and was thrown from his bike.

Vansant was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.

