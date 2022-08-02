Steven J. Homoki, 61, of Theresa

Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly.
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly.

He was born October 14, 1960, in New Kensington, PA, the son of William and Lucille Hobson Homoki. He graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights, PA in 1979. Steve proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He attended The University of Maryland University College while working as a nuclear engineer at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Middletown, PA.  He retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, in Oswego, NY.

Steve married Deborah J. Hagan on August 15, 2015, in Clayton, NY.

He was an avid golfer, woodworker, and stock trader.  He enjoyed time on Clear Lake with family and friends.

Besides his wife, Debbie,  he is survived by his son, Michael (Susan) Homoki, Harrisburg, PA, his daughter, Jennifer Homoki, New Cumberland, PA, and two stepdaughters, Elise Horning, Watertown, NY and Teigan Davis, Omar, NY. His two brothers, David Homoki, Denver, CO, and Daniel Homoki, New Palestine, IN, a sister, Linda Homoki, New Kensington, PA, and five grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 4th from 4-7 pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. The funeral services are on Saturday, August 5th, at 11 am at the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

