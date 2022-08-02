Stone Mills Craft Fair starts Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stone Mills Craft Fair is this weekend.

Deb Stafford Galloway from the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum says the three-day event will feature many local craft and other vendors.

You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The craft fair is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Local musician Joey Collins will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Food will be available, including barbecue and cheesecake on a stick.

Admission is $2. The event benefits the Northern New York Agricultural Historical Society.

