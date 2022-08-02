Tomorrow’s Health: Obesity among women, pandemic smoking & improving memory

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - A coalition of women’s health professionals has issued new guidelines to help prevent obesity in middle-aged women.

The Women’s Preventive Services Initiative is recommending that clinicians counsel female patients between the ages of 40 and 60 about healthy eating and physical activity even if they are not overweight.

Obesity affects about 43% of American women in that age group.

Pandemic smoking

Fewer smokers tried to kick the habit during the pandemic. That’s according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.

Researchers found the drops were largest among groups who experience negative outcomes from COVID-19, including black people and people with other health issues.

Improving memory

Using smart phones and other digital devices seems to actually improve memory skills.

Researchers from the University College London conducted a study and found digital devices helped participants store and remember very important information and to free up their memory to recall additional less-important details.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
Fatal crash
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
Jimmy Creten has been in the monster truck business for 27 years,
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
Enchanted Forest Water Safari is now the state’s largest water theme park. But it didn't start...
‘Fun never stops’ at Enchanted Forest Water Safari, but when did it start?
Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa.
No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
COVID cases down in north
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Exercising at the playground
Fitness with Jamie: Exercising at the playground