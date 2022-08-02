Tomorrow’s Health: Obesity among women, pandemic smoking & improving memory

(WWNY) - A coalition of women’s health professionals has issued new guidelines to help prevent obesity in middle-aged women.

The Women’s Preventive Services Initiative is recommending that clinicians counsel female patients between the ages of 40 and 60 about healthy eating and physical activity even if they are not overweight.

Obesity affects about 43% of American women in that age group.

Pandemic smoking

Fewer smokers tried to kick the habit during the pandemic. That’s according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.

Researchers found the drops were largest among groups who experience negative outcomes from COVID-19, including black people and people with other health issues.

Improving memory

Using smart phones and other digital devices seems to actually improve memory skills.

Researchers from the University College London conducted a study and found digital devices helped participants store and remember very important information and to free up their memory to recall additional less-important details.

