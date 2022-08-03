After fatal crashes, motorcyclists urge safety

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Motorcyclists are urging common sense safety after fatal crashes in northern and central New York.

Over the last week, Brett Vansant, 55, of Macomb, died in a crash in Theresa, and Bruce Hinman, 74, of Parish, died in a crash in the Town of Mexico.

One recent study showed the fatality rate in motorcycle crashes in New York state increasing by almost 50 percent, while helmet use decreased.

“Main thing is you want to check your gear, your safety,” said Larry Whitmire, Vice-President of the Christian Motorcyclist Association.

“You want to make sure you have the right foot gear, make sure you got gloves, eyeglasses, that’s a requirement in New York state. So is a helmet.”

Whitmire says gear is no fun, but it’s a life saver.

Christian Motorcyclist Association President Paul Watson says some things that don’t bother cars bother motorcycles, like gravel or paving on the roads.

He says something to prioritize before the motorcycle, is the rider.

“I think the first thing to do is check yourself, if you’re not a hundred percent there’s no reason whatsoever that you should get on a motorcycle,” Watson said.

Another thing: checking your ride carefully to make sure the lights are working, the tires are properly inflated.

And as always, slow down.

“Take your time, don’t try to show off, it’s not worth it. Speed kills, you never know what’s going to come around in the next corner,” said Jason Deline, who rides.

